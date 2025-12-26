Kazakhstan transfers information security oversight to National Security Committee

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 26. Kazakhstan has reassigned oversight of information security for critical digital infrastructure to the National Security Committee (NSC), Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Under a presidential decree, the NSC will take over the functions and powers previously held by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development related to state control in the field of informatization, specifically concerning the information security of critical information and communications infrastructure facilities.

The decree designates the NSC as the legal successor to the rights and obligations of the ministry within the scope of the transferred responsibilities. The government, together with the NSC, has been mandated to formulate the requisite statutory modifications and undertake supplementary actions to actualize the resolution.

The National Security Committee will also submit draft amendments to its internal regulations for presidential consideration. Oversight of the decree’s implementation has been assigned to the Presidential Administration. The document enters into force on the day it was signed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel