Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin shifts down in price
On December 25, 2025, Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin traded at 1.5 billion rials ($2,016), slightly down from 1.51 billion rials ($2,021) on December 24. The older version of the coin, minted between 1979 and 1991, was sold for 1.44 billion rials ($1,946). Additionally, one gram of 18-carat unrefined gold was valued at 143 million rials ($193).
