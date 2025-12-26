Various digital platforms able to meet Iran and Azerbaijan's interests - Zahra Pezeshkian (Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan in the field of child and youth protection in the digital environment can mutually meet the interests of both countries considering the many shared values, lifestyles, family principles, and the supreme importance of children between the countries, Zahra Pezeshkian, the daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the head of the Iranian delegation, told Trend.

According to her, Iran and Azerbaijan can help ensure each other's interests by exchanging training experiences, organizing joint specialized meetings in legislation, legal and technical fields, and establishing cooperation mechanisms between relevant organizations such as cyber police and related ministries.

"Given the vastness, diversity, and rapid advancement of digital processes, the cultural proximity of the two countries, and their priorities in protecting children and families, there is a need to create opportunities to appropriately utilize this environment for the development and education of children and families. Therefore, cooperation and coordination between the two countries are crucial and could be highly effective.

The creation of joint training courses, the establishment of shared platforms considering common needs and interests, the regulation of control and cooperation programs between states to monitor these platforms, and the development of games and programs that could create a healthier environment for children’s use are potential areas for joint cooperation between the two countries in the field of child and family protection in the digital environment," she pointed out.

Pezeshkian noted that protecting children effectively in the digital environment, which transcends traditional borders, cannot be regarded as an internal or national issue of one country. Therefore, cooperation with other countries, including neighboring ones, is of great importance.

She added that in recent years, Iran has taken significant steps in the protection of children and youth in the digital environment. These steps include the development of a document for child and youth protection in the digital environment, organizing training to increase media literacy for families and students, enhancing the role of cyber police, and developing information systems related to rule violations. However, the rapid advancement of technology and the complexity of digital threats require continuous updating of regulations, strengthening of inter-agency cooperation, and active participation from the private sector and social organizations.

"The conference on 'Child protection in the digital environment: modern tools and international cooperation' held in Baku was organized at a high level. Representatives from various countries and regional and international organizations participated in the conference, where the latest scientific research and practical experiences of countries were discussed. Organizing such conferences is important for the exchange of experiences on child protection in the digital environment, particularly from a legal perspective, and for drawing the attention of policymakers. These kinds of conferences can help form regional and international cooperation platforms and double the effectiveness of the actions taken at the national level," Pezeshkian added.

