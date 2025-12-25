Azerbaijan unveils housing renovation plans for Karkijahan settlement in 2026

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 25. As many as 40 houses in the Karkijahan settlement of Khankendi city are planned to be repaired by the end of this year, and 280 houses in 2026, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Afat Telmangizi, spokesperson for Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, said that, along with the repair of houses in Karkijahan, projects have also been implemented to build social infrastructure.

She noted that the repair activities began in May this year.

"The settlement currently comprises 33 apartment buildings and 1,037 individual houses. To date, repair work has been completed in 30 houses. In the first phase, 30 families, comprising 115 residents, have returned to their ancestral homes after temporary displacement in other cities and districts.

A number of social infrastructure projects have also been implemented. In the individual housing area, water, electricity, and gas lines were inspected, 2 kilometers of underground optical cable and 510 meters of power lines were installed, street lighting was ensured, and internal roads were asphalted. Additionally, major repairs were carried out at the 60-seat No. 1 nursery-kindergarten and the secondary school designed for 624 students. Before the occupation, 1,796 Azerbaijanis, including 355 families, lived in this settlement. Currently, there are 2,531 residents, including 674 families, registered," the official added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel