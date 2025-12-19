President Ilham Aliyev continues to receive congratulations

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

On behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your birthday.

Under your leadership, friendly Azerbaijan is confidently advancing along the path of large-scale transformations aimed at developing the national economy and social sphere, improving the well-being of citizens, and strengthening its authority on the international stage.

I would particularly like to note your constant attention to strengthening Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the spirit of good-neighborliness and mutual respect. In implementation of the decisions taken at the highest level, trade, economic, and investment cooperation is steadily developing, promising joint projects are being brought to life, and interregional ties and business contacts are expanding.

I am convinced that further enhancing practical cooperation and advancing new mutually beneficial initiatives across various fields fully align with the interests of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I fondly recall our conversations, which always take place in an open and trusting atmosphere. I look forward to continuing our constructive dialogue.

İ wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, good health, prosperity, and further success in your responsible state activities,'' the letter reads.

Valentina Matvienko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on your birthday.

Your political career reflects the path of a leader who moves forward boldly, demonstrating principled stances, decisiveness, and responsibility for the fate of your country, while inspiring like-minded people and supporters with your energy.

Thanks to your many years of dedicated work, Azerbaijan has achieved remarkable results in socio-economic development, strengthening statehood, and enhancing its authority on the international stage.

I am grateful for your consistent attention to expanding Russian-Azerbaijani parliamentary dialogue. I particularly fondly recall my visit to Baku in March 2025 and deeply value your kind attitude toward me.

I wish you robust health and continued success in your important activities for the benefit of the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration,'' the letter reads.

