China-backed wind energy project set to boost Azerbaijan’s renewable power

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Azerbaijan’s first large-scale wind energy project, developed by Chinese companies with a capacity of 240 megawatts, is planned to be commissioned this year, said Lu Mei, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at a briefing summarizing the development of bilateral relations, Lu Mei noted that Chinese enterprises have signed cooperation agreements with Azerbaijan to implement five new energy projects, including photovoltaic and wind power plants, with a combined capacity of 1,570 megawatts.

“Once fully operational, these projects will double Azerbaijan’s renewable energy generation capacity,” Lu Mei said.

She also added that Chinese companies plan to build a solar panel manufacturing plant in the Alat Free Economic Zone using their own investments.

“The implementation of this project will open significant opportunities for the development of Azerbaijan’s high-tech manufacturing sector,” the ambassador emphasized.

Chinese firms, notably PowerChina and China Datang, are executing a 2 GW offshore wind energy project in Azerbaijan's Caspian Sea, along with solar initiatives, to establish a green energy hub for European export via the "Green Energy Corridor." Collaborating with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy and SOCAR Green, these efforts focus on large-scale offshore wind farms, energy storage solutions, and grid enhancements.

Key contributors include PowerChina (developing a 2 GW wind farm and a 160 MW solar plant), China Datang (partnering on the wind project and a 100 MW solar plant with storage), and China CAMC Engineering and CEEC (each exploring a 200 MW offshore wind project).

