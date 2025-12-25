Azerbaijan awards group of athletes and sports professionals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. A number of athletes and sports professionals have been awarded in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the document, the following individuals have been awarded the Taraggi Medal for their contributions to the development of sports in Azerbaijan:
Yaqub Abdullayev
Jahangir Agharahimov
Elmira Aslanova
Jahangir Bayramov
Joshgun Aliyev
Fikrat Huseynov
Azer Maharramov
Eduard Mammadov
Vafa Musayeva
Nuraddin Rajabov