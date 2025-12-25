Azerbaijan announces money supply in manats for Decembeк 2025
As of December 1, Azerbaijan's money supply has shown significant growth across all aggregates, with broad money (M3) reaching 48.6 billion manats.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy