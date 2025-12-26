Turkic Investment Fund eyes TRIPP as potential financing project (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Turkic Investment Fund (TIF) is considering the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) as one of the potential projects for investment, General Director of the Fund Ramil Babayev told Trend in an exclusive interview.

"In practical terms, in the medium term, we will pursue investment opportunities along transportation infrastructure that connect our member states to global markets. Among such initiatives, which can potentially yield into the projects for TIF’s participation: China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, Zangezur Corridor (TRIPP), and other projects enhancing the capacity of the Middle Corridor, supporting regional prosperity through investing in multimodal transportation, are strategic corridors of interest for TIF," he said.

Babayev noted that the Fund remains committed to supporting building a greener future and will consider investments in renewable energy generation, storage, and transportation initiatives within the region.

The decision to establish the Turkic Investment Fund was made on November 11, 2022, at the 9th Summit of the Turkic Council. The members of the fund are Azerbaijan, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. The goal of the fund is to promote the economic development of the member states of the Turkic Council by expanding regional trade and supporting economic activity.

The Board of Governors of the Turkic Investment Fund has set the deadline for the start of project financing by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

On August 8, during a meeting in Washington with the participation of the President of the United States, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, signed a joint declaration. One of the provisions of the document includes the launch of TRIPP to unblock regional communications