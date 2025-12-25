Uzbekistan, Tajikistan discuss priorities for bilateral ties in 2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 25. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov and Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Nasredin Ismatullo, discussed the current state of bilateral relations and priorities for 2026, the Uzbek FM wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“We conducted a comprehensive review of the key achievements in Uzbek–Tajik relations of strategic partnership and alliance in 2025, noting positive dynamics across all areas,” Saidov said.

According to him, the discussions also focused on shaping the agenda for the upcoming year, including priorities for high-level contacts, implementation of joint projects, and further strengthening good-neighborly relations.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has emerged as one of Uzbekistan’s key regional partners, ranking among the country’s top 20 trade partners. In 2024, bilateral trade turnover rose to $702.7 million, reflecting a significant increase and underscoring the growing momentum of economic cooperation and cross-border interaction between the two countries.

