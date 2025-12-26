Uzbekistan to expand aircraft fleet to 120 units by 2026 – Shavkat Mirziyoyev

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 26. Uzbekistan plans to increase the number of aircraft in its national fleet to 120 units by 2026, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during his address to the Oliy Majlis and the multinational people of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

“To boost domestic air travel, a new subsidy system will be introduced. Under this mechanism, a fixed subsidy will be allocated for each ticket sold, regardless of its price, which will help reduce fares and stimulate demand,” the head of state said.

President Mirziyoyev also highlighted the impending adoption of a quinquennial initiative designed to enhance the national railway framework, focusing on the construction of supplementary corridors intended to augment high-velocity rail interconnectivity among urban centers.

“Starting next year, 110 kilometers of railway lines will be built to connect Boka, Piskent, Bekabad, Boyovut, and Nurafshon with the capital,” he said.

The president further stated that work will begin on a new high-speed passenger rail line along the Tashkent–Samarkand route, strengthening intercity transport links.

“Railway stations in Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva, and Navoi will be transferred to public-private partnership (PPP) arrangements,” President Mirziyoyev concluded.

