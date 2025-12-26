Uzbekistan outlines plans to boost IT services exports – Shavkat Mirziyoyev

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 26. Uzbekistan has set a goal to increase exports of IT services to $5 billion by 2030, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during his address to the Oliy Majlis and the multinational people of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

“Next year, four data centers, two supercomputers, and 15 artificial intelligence laboratories at universities will be commissioned in Tashkent, Bukhara, Fergana, and the Tashkent region,” the head of state said.

President Mirziyoyev emphasized that these strategic initiatives will facilitate the deployment of over 100 AI-driven projects across critical domains, encompassing healthcare, transportation, agriculture, geology, the financial services sector, and public safety frameworks.



He also underscored that a multitude of skilled emerging professionals are presently immersed in investigative endeavors within the domains of information technology and artificial intelligence.



"To facilitate the monetization and real-world deployment of innovations in domains including quantum technologies, unmanned aerial vehicles, and automation systems, a Digital Technologies Center will be instituted," the president concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel