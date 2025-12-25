Kazakhstan strengthens crime prevention framework

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 25. The Government of Kazakhstan is strengthening its crime prevention system through the introduction of a new Law on Crime Prevention, which provides mechanisms for early detection and prevention of the causes of offenses, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The initiative was outlined by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Lepekha at a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Crime Prevention chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

According to Lepekha, the law covers a lot of ground, including the prevention of domestic violence, child neglect, administrative supervision of individuals released from detention facilities, and public participation in maintaining public order.

“The law establishes an early problem-detection mechanism and strengthens the role of commissions on juvenile affairs. Victims of violence and bullying will be provided with social, medical, and psychological assistance. Regional authorized bodies for the protection of children’s rights will be established at the local level,” Lepekha said.

He also noted that mobile teams for early detection of domestic violence will operate under local administrations. Family Support Centers will be responsible for coordination, victim registration, and the provision of social, legal, and psychological assistance, with the involvement of NGOs and crisis centers.

In addressing repeat offenses, the focus will be placed on resocialization. Measures include simplifying documentation procedures, developing incentives for employers hiring individuals with criminal records, expanding social adaptation centers, and increasing access to vocational education in correctional facilities.

Lepekha drove home that state bodies and local authorities have been instructed to ensure the timely and effective implementation of the law, adopt relevant bylaws and interaction mechanisms, and conduct public awareness campaigns on all legislative novelties.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel