Uzbekistan sets five-year industrial growth targets

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 26. Uzbekistan has set a target for the next five years to increase value added in the industrial sector from the current $36.5 billion to at least $60 billion, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during his address to the Oliy Majlis and the multinational people of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The head of state also noted that the nation seeks to amplify production in advanced technological and medium-advanced technological sectors by a factor of 2.5 during the specified timeframe.

“To ensure thorough preparation, 782 new industrial and infrastructure projects worth $52 billion will be launched in 2026. Already next year, 228 major new facilities with a total value of $14 billion will begin operations,” he said.

President Mirziyoyev delineated particular instances of forthcoming initiatives.

“At the Navoi gold mines, a $320 million ore extraction project will be launched, enabling the additional processing of 2 million tons of ore. In addition, the next stage of development of the Muruntau deposit will be implemented, along with large-scale projects at silver mines totaling $2.3 billion,” the president concluded.

As he underscored, consequent to these strategic initiatives, Uzbekistan is poised to establish an annual ore processing throughput of 18 million tons.

