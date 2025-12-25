Azerbaijani NGOs address open letter to U.S. President Donald Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Azerbaijani NGOs have issued an Open Letter, entitled as Upholding Law, Order, and the Vision for Trump Corridor for International Peace and Prosperity, responding to the U.S.-based Lemkin Institute’s (Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention) call to release ethnic Armenian individuals accused of war crimes, including Ruben Vardanyan, to U.S. President Donald Trump, Trend reports.

The letter criticized the Lemkin Institute for attempting to undermine peace efforts in the South Caucasus, including initiatives led by U.S. President Donald Trump. It highlights that the institute, under the management of figures like Lucy Mirzoyan, promotes divisive ethnic and religious agendas and aligns with revanchist groups in Armenia, threatening the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Before that, on December 23, the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, addressing the Open Letter to the institute itself, accused it of expressing the interests of the revanchist group in Armenia and trying to undermine the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It was noted that the Lemkin Institute, which turned a blind eye to mass massacres such as the Khojaly genocide, betrays its declared mission in the first place. The Azerbaijan National NGO Forum called on the Lemkin Institute to apologize to the Azerbaijani public for its provocative calls.

Mr. President,

"We, the representatives of the Azerbaijani civil society, human rights advocates, and survivors of decades of ethnic cleansing, extend our warmest greetings to you, a leader who guides the world with kindness. We recognize in your leadership a kindred spirit – one that values worldwide peace, and has the courage to broker historic deals that others deemed impossible.

We write to you to provide a grounded, fact-based perspective on recent campaigns led by the so-called Lemkin Institute, which seek to undermine the very peace you have championed. While these groups use the sentiment of the Christmas season and New Year mood to call for the release of “detainees”, we respectfully ask you to look beyond the rhetoric and to assess these individuals based on their prior actions: due to their criminal activities about 1/5 of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territories remained under the occupation of Armenia for more than three decades and nearly a million Azerbaijanis were subjected to ethnic cleansing.

Thanks to your leadership as a peacemaker, the South Caucasus region is experiencing the most peaceful period of the last 35 years. This achievement is something you personally secured through the historic Washington Joint Declaration of August 8, 2025.

Mr. President,

Individuals conducting misinformation campaigns seek to present persons charged with financing terrorism and waging aggressive war, and committing crimes against humanity over 30 years of illegal occupation as “hostages,” whose actions resulted in the forced displacement of nearly one million Azerbaijanis and the systematic destruction of hundreds of peaceful settlements.

One of the detained persons is a Russian-Armenian oligarch, Ruben Vardanyan, who is well known for his past ties to USAID Chief Samantha Power. He was sent to the region to act as the “state minister” in the puppet regime established in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan, to ensure that peace is never achieved in the South Caucasus region.

Azerbaijan is conducting these trials with transparency and in accordance with international obligations. The legal proceedings, including those for Ruben Vardanyan, are conducted under the scrutiny of judicial panels and are open to the public.

Attempts to frame this as religious persecution are absolutely false. Azerbaijan remains a proud, secular country where Muslims, Christians and Jews have lived in harmony for centuries. For instance, the official gathering of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the capital city of Baku last month. Also, the second Catholic church, the construction of which is financed by the Azerbaijani state, is currently under construction in the capital city. These facts once again showcase Azerbaijan’s commitment to interfaith dialogue and tolerance. There are many more examples like this.

Mr. President,

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan was never a religious one. Some malign actors are doing their best to undermine the peace in the region achieved through your personal involvement. In the spirit of the Washington Arrangements, confidence-building measures between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been initiated, and economic ties are being restored.

You and your Administration showed the world that American might goes hand-in-hand with peacebuilding and justice. We welcome the appeal of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia to the Nobel Peace Committee to award you the Nobel Peace Prize.

Through your leadership, several decades-long conflicts around the world have become part of history rather than a present reality. We believe that spoilers like the Lemkin Institute will never achieve their goal of misleading the American public.

With deepest respect for your leadership and vision,

The Representatives of Azerbaijani Civil Society

1. Ramil Iskandarli – Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum

2. Vladimir Timoshenko – Retired Major General, Member of the Board of Veterans of War, Armed Forces, and Labor of the Republic of Azerbaijan

