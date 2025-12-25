Witnesses recall harrowing moments of AZAL plane crash on anniversary event (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Today marks the anniversary of the crash of an AZAL plane operating the Baku–Grozny flight near Aktau.

Witnesses of the tragic incident shared their experiences on the “Homeland Is Not Far Away” program. The video material has been published on the official YouTube channel of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

Trend presents the program:

To recall, on December 25, 2024, an Embraer 190-100 IGW passenger aircraft, registered in the state register under number 4K-AZ65 and owned by Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), crashed in the Republic of Kazakhstan near Aktau Airport while performing regular flight J2-8243 from Baku (Republic of Azerbaijan) to Grozny (Russian Federation). Two crew members (the captain and co-pilot), the senior flight attendant, and 35 passengers were lost in the crash.

Notably, by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated December 29, 2024, the title of "National Hero of Azerbaijan" has been posthumously awarded to crew members Igor Kshnyakin, Alexander Kalyaninov, and Hokuma Aliyeva, who demonstrated high professionalism, bravery, and dedication in fulfilling their duties and saving passengers’ lives during the incident involving the Embraer 190 passenger aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines Closed Joint Stock Company en route from Baku to Grozny.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel