One of main directions of our policy is to educate young people in spirit of patriotism - President Ilham Aliyev (FULL SPEECH)

We traditionally meet at the end of the year to discuss the results of the outgoing year and to award athletes and sports specialists. This year is no exception. In 2025, the number of medals won by our athletes reached a record high. More than 2,000 medals, including about 600 gold medals, were won at international competitions. This once again demonstrates that the development of sports in Azerbaijan is progressing successfully. Compared to last year, the number of medals has increased, which is a natural result of the attention we pay to the development of sports and the state policy we pursue, leading to improved outcomes year after year.

The development of sports in Azerbaijan is an integral part of our state policy. Numerous state programs have been implemented. Sports infrastructure has been built almost from scratch and is now at the highest level. All necessary conditions have been created for people to engage in sports in the regions. This year, construction of two Olympic Sports Centers - in Ganja and Yevlakh - was completed, bringing the total number of Olympic Sports Centers in the regions to 46.

All of this, along with the correct policy we are implementing, paves the way for the development of sports and further encourages young people to take up sports, which is extremely important. Without a healthy young generation, it is impossible to achieve success in sports. A healthy young generation is essential, first and foremost, for the future development of the country, ensuring that the citizens of Azerbaijan are physically healthy. At the same time, interest in sports from childhood undoubtedly contributes to future sporting achievements.

One of the main directions of our policy is to educate young people in a healthy spirit and in the spirit of patriotism, so that they grow up loving their Motherland and are well educated, ensuring the permanent and sustainable development of our country. The key factor here is the atmosphere in our society, which is very positive. Our people demonstrate great solidarity and patriotism, and the events of recent years are further proof of this. The physical fitness and moral integrity of young people should form a unity. Only under such conditions can the country develop successfully. Sport plays a tremendous role in educating the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism.

Every time our athletes raise the National Flag at international competitions, each of us feels a sense of pride. Over the past five years, our flag has been raised in international arenas as the flag of a victorious country. I am confident that athletes also feel this when they compete internationally. They sense the attitude toward our country and our people, and when they step onto sports grounds and arenas, they do so with a natural sense of pride. At the same time, the glorious Victory we achieved five years ago has significantly increased the responsibility of athletes, as they compete as representatives of a victorious nation.

This policy will, of course, continue in the coming years. All organizations involved in sports work in close cooperation. Many international sports competitions are traditionally held in Azerbaijan. Some are regular events, while others - especially major international competitions - were held in our country for the first time. The main sports competition held in Azerbaijan this year was the third CIS Games. The Games were organized at a very high level. Their distinctive feature was that they were held in the regions, in several cities, which in itself is a strong indicator of our capabilities. While any sports competition can be held in Baku, organizing the CIS Games in the regions with the participation of thousands of foreign guests clearly demonstrated our potential. Ganja was selected as the main host city, while some competitions took place in other cities, including Khankendi. According to available information, all guests expressed deep gratitude for our hospitality and became familiar with the beauty of our regions and the conditions created for the Games.

Our athletes achieved strong results at these Games, finishing second in the team standings. Overall, such events present the image of our country and its sporting potential to the world.

This year, for the first time, an international UFC tournament was held in Azerbaijan. This is one of the most popular sports competitions in the world, with most stages traditionally held in the United States or other highly developed countries. The inclusion of Baku in this list demonstrates the potential of our country and our growing activity in this field. During my meeting with the tournament organizers, they noted that they could not have imagined or expected Baku to be such a developed and beautiful city. A competition of this scale, involving thousands of athletes and foreign guests and receiving extensive international media coverage, serves as a powerful presentation of our country.

The traditional Formula 1 event was also held this year and once again played a special role in promoting Azerbaijan worldwide. After the first Formula 1 race, the number of foreign tourists visiting our country increased by 20 percent, and this growth continued until the COVID pandemic, after which it declined. Now, tourism is recovering, and I am confident that more foreign guests will visit Azerbaijan next year, including those coming to attend international sports competitions. A distinctive feature of this year’s Formula 1 event was that all tickets were sold in advance. The organizers even considered installing additional stands, but as the race is held on city streets, expanding spectator areas is quite difficult. Nevertheless, 20,000 spectators watched the race live. Globally, the race’s audience reaches around half a billion people. When the entire world watches this event, it sees not only the race itself but also the beauty of our city, making it another effective presentation of our country.

I should also note that several cities in leading countries have recently appealed to the organizers to host Formula 1 races, particularly street races. The example of Baku clearly shows how unique city races are. Overall, such sporting events greatly enhance our country’s image.

Hundreds of international sports competitions have been held in Azerbaijan, and even more are expected next year. In particular, I would like to highlight the Ski World Cup, which Azerbaijan will host for the first time. This will be the first World Cup-level event held in Gusar at the Shahdagh Ski Resort since its establishment. This places Azerbaijan and Shahdagh on the international ski calendar. The number of host countries for such events is quite limited, and Azerbaijan’s inclusion among them is a major achievement. The Shahdagh Tourism Ski Center continues to develop year by year, with new tracks and slopes being put into operation annually. I am confident that the total length of the tracks will exceed 50 kilometers within the next year or two, reaching approximately 55 kilometers. Future expansion plans are also under consideration. Today, Shahdagh is the most developed ski center in our region. Its infrastructure, the number of hotels, and future plans - already attracting strong interest from the private sector - have created thousands of jobs in the region. Not only the Shahdagh Ski Center benefits from this development, but also surrounding villages and cities, as many local residents are involved in the tourism sector.

In addition, Azerbaijan offers excellent seaside recreation and ski resorts, supported by advanced infrastructure. Roads, railways, and nine international airports ensure modern connectivity between cities. Major infrastructure projects are currently underway in Garabagh and East Zangazur. Competitions are already being held at the Kondalanchay and Sugovushan reservoirs, and rowing competitions may be organized at the Sarsang reservoir in the future. Overall, the country’s development in this direction has a positive impact on the sports sector as well.

Another important event this year was Baku being selected as the Sports Capital of the World. This is a great honor and a major recognition of Azerbaijan’s achievements in the field of sports. I am confident that we will uphold this honorable title with dignity.

As mentioned, awarding athletes and sports specialists has become a longstanding tradition. It is a fine tradition that has continued for nearly 30 years, and it must always be fair. Those who elevate the sporting glory of Azerbaijan should be duly recognized by the state, and their efforts should receive proper appreciation.

I congratulate you on the upcoming New Year holidays and the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis. I wish you continued success and new victories.