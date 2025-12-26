In 2025, the number of medals won by our athletes reached record high - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. In 2025, the number of medals won by our athletes reached a record high, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, said at a ceremony dedicated to the 2025 sports results, Trend reports.

''More than 2,000 medals, including about 600 gold medals, were won at international competitions. This once again demonstrates that the development of sports in Azerbaijan is progressing successfully. Compared to last year, the number of medals has increased, which is a natural result of the attention we pay to the development of sports and the state policy we pursue, leading to improved outcomes year after year.

The development of sports in Azerbaijan is an integral part of our state policy. Numerous state programs have been implemented. Sports infrastructure has been built almost from scratch and is now at the highest level. All necessary conditions have been created for people to engage in sports in the regions. This year, construction of two Olympic Sports Centers - in Ganja and Yevlakh - was completed, bringing the total number of Olympic Sports Centers in the regions to 46,'' the head of state noted.