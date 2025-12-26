Iran set to speed up operational efforts in its Azadegan oil field
Iran will speed up operations at the Azadegan oil field, a joint venture with Iraq, to increase production. While contract details are still pending, the government is advancing development and drilling under existing regulations. Current production is around 230,000–240,000 barrels per day.
