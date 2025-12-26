BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The Azerbaijani Center for the Analysis of International Relations (CAIR) will issue articles against supporters of Ruben Vardanyan and others, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the CAIR Farid Shafiyev said at a press conference held today, Trend reports.

He posits that certain external publications are disseminating misleading narratives suggesting that the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia purportedly aligns with Azerbaijan's strategic interests.



Shafiyev articulated that the aforementioned proponents implicitly concede that their assertions lack objectivity.

The Azerbaijani Center for the Analysis of International Relations is a Baku-based think tank established in 2019 by presidential decree, focusing on providing strategic insights, policy recommendations, and research on global and regional affairs, particularly Azerbaijan's foreign policy, security, and post-conflict reconstruction in the South Caucasus, acting as an expert body for Azerbaijani government bodies and promoting Azerbaijan's agenda internationally.

