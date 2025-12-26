Uzbekistan reveals 2030 target for gold production

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 26. Uzbekistan plans to increase gold production to 175 tons by 2030, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during his address to the Oliy Majlis and the multinational people of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

“At the Navoi gold mines, a $320 million mining project will be launched, enabling the additional processing of 2 million tons of ore,” the head of state said.

President Mirziyoyev unveiled a pivotal initiative targeting the mining and metallurgy sector, aimed at optimizing resource extraction and enhancing metallurgical processes.

“At the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex, construction will begin on a new metallurgical complex worth $2.7 billion, with an annual capacity of 300,000 tons of cathode copper.

In addition, fertilizer production will be launched at the Samarkand Khimiya plant, with planned annual output of 370,000 tons of phosphate fertilizers and 540,000 tons of compound fertilizers, supported by $381 million in investment,” the president noted.

He elaborated that a chemical manufacturing facility in the Kashkadarya region is slated for development, backed by a capital infusion of $200 million.

“The facility will enable the annual production of 50,000 tons of alkylbenzene used in household chemicals, polymers, and synthetic fuels,” President Mirziyoyev concluded.

