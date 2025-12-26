CAIR issues dozens of bulletins on Azerbaijan's foreign policy program - chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The Center for Analysis of International Relations (CAIR) of Azerbaijan has prepared 12 bulletins containing an objective and brief description of the country's foreign policy program, Chairman of the CAIR Board of Directors Farid Shafiyev said at a press conference held today, Trend reports.

According to him, one book was published in Azerbaijani in 2025.

"The book titled 'The Armenian Diaspora in the Middle East,' authored by our colleague Lala Khalilzade, who specializes in the Arab world and the Middle East, analyzes the historical context, political, social, and cultural activities, spheres of influence, and potential opportunities of the Armenian diaspora in five countries where the Armenian community is widely represented.

Since our primary goal is to objectively and accurately inform foreign audiences, our books and analytical publications are primarily written in English. A total of six books have been written in English, and we have also translated the brochure titled 'Ilham Aliyev: Foreign Policy Successes 2003–2023' into this language," he added.

The Azerbaijani Center for the Analysis of International Relations is a Baku-based think tank established in 2019 by presidential decree, focusing on providing strategic insights, policy recommendations, and research on global and regional affairs, particularly Azerbaijan's foreign policy, security, and post-conflict reconstruction in the South Caucasus, acting as an expert body for Azerbaijani government bodies and promoting Azerbaijan's agenda internationally.

