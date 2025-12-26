Azerbaijan jacks up AZIPS transactions in November 2025

In November 2025, the volume of transactions in the Azerbaijan Interbank Payment System (AZIPS) reached 68.26 billion manat ($40.2 billion), with 192,800 transactions. Compared to November 2024, this marked a 3.4% increase in transaction volume and a 6.7% rise in the number of transactions.

