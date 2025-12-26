Azerbaijan jacks up AZIPS transactions in November 2025
In November 2025, the volume of transactions in the Azerbaijan Interbank Payment System (AZIPS) reached 68.26 billion manat ($40.2 billion), with 192,800 transactions. Compared to November 2024, this marked a 3.4% increase in transaction volume and a 6.7% rise in the number of transactions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy