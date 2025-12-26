Azerbaijani FM highlights continued efforts to keep missing persons issue global

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Active work has been done to keep the issue of missing persons on the international agenda, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the results of 2025, Trend reports.

According to him, during the year, work continued to expand our export geography and ensure the participation of foreign companies in the reconstruction and reconstruction work in the liberated territories.

"As a country affected by landmines, Azerbaijan has continued its efforts to attract international assistance in this area," he added.