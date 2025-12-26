Azerbaijan tallies circulation of payment cards by December 2025

By the end of November 2025, the number of payment cards in circulation reached 21.8 million, up by 134,000 units and 12.2% from 2024. Debit cards rose by 14.7%, while credit cards decreased by 6.7%. Non-cash payments in November increased by 14.4%, totaling 7.9 million manat ($4.6 million).

