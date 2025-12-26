Azerbaijan evaluates American Express card transactions by December 2025

American Express transactions in Azerbaijan dropped to 5,400 as of late November 2025. The number of transactions via resident institutions fell to 5,400, with a total volume of 700,000 manat ($411,765), a 99.5% decrease. In contrast, transactions via non-resident institutions reached 1.5 million, totaling 800,000 manat ($470,588).

