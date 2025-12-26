Azerbaijan evaluates American Express card transactions by December 2025
American Express transactions in Azerbaijan dropped to 5,400 as of late November 2025. The number of transactions via resident institutions fell to 5,400, with a total volume of 700,000 manat ($411,765), a 99.5% decrease. In contrast, transactions via non-resident institutions reached 1.5 million, totaling 800,000 manat ($470,588).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy