President of Uzbekistan outlines GDP growth outlook for 2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 26. Uzbekistan’s economy is projected to grow by 6.6% next year, with gross domestic product (GDP) expected to reach $167 billion, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during his address to the Oliy Majlis and the multinational people of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

“In this regard, the ‘Doubling Productivity and Efficiency’ program will be launched in the industrial sector,” the head of state said.

President Mirziyoyev noted that $200 million in loans and grants from international financial institutions will be mobilized for the program. He added that highly qualified technologists and engineers from abroad will be engaged for industrial enterprises, business processes will be digitalized, energy-efficiency and cost-reduction audits will be conducted, and advanced technologies will be transferred.

“As part of these efforts, a Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution will be established,” the president said.

He articulated that the hub will establish a governance framework to facilitate the integration of Industry 4.0 paradigms within manufacturing entities, encompassing automation, IoT ecosystems, and intelligent production environments.

