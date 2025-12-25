New hotel in Azerbaijan's Aghdam enhances Karabakh’s tourism and job opportunities

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 25. A newly opened
hotel in Azerbaijan's Aghdam has created permanent employment
opportunities for 120 people, said Anar Ibrahimov, director of the
newly inaugurated Hilton Garden Inn Agdam hotel, Trend’s Karabakh bureau
reports.
Speaking at a media tour organized in Aghdam in the footsteps of
the President, Ibrahimov said the hotel complex, covering an area
of more than 2 hectares, consists of three blocks with 2, 6, and 7
floors.
The 287-bed hotel features a total of 127 rooms across various
categories. The complex includes a restaurant and public catering
areas, conference, event, and banquet halls, an indoor swimming
pool, and a fitness center, while extensive landscaping work has
also been carried out on the hotel grounds.
He noted that the launch of the hotel has provided permanent
employment for 120 people, the majority of whom are residents of
Aghdam and the surrounding districts.
“The new hotel is located close to the Aghdam Railway and Bus
Terminal Complex, the Aghdam Mugham Center, the Aghdam Industrial
Park, and other key social infrastructure facilities,” Ibrahimov
said.
Moreover, it was emphasized that the development of tourism
infrastructure has been identified as one of the main priorities
within the framework of restoration and reconstruction efforts in
the liberated territories. To this end, modern hotels and
hospitality complexes meeting international standards are being
built, creating the necessary conditions to unlock the region’s
tourism potential. These projects are being implemented in line
with the First State Program on the Great Return to the liberated
territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The report also noted that the hotels are designed in harmony
with the area’s natural landscape and are based on environmental
standards and modern service principles. Tourism facilities provide
broad opportunities for visitor accommodation and recreation, while
also contributing to increased economic activity, job creation, and
the development of entrepreneurship in the region. This process is
helping Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions secure an
important place in the country’s overall tourism potential.
Meanwhile, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the groundbreaking
ceremony of the hotel complex in Aghdam in 2022 and reviewed the
progress of construction work at the site in February 2025.