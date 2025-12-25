New hotel in Azerbaijan's Aghdam enhances Karabakh’s tourism and job opportunities

He noted that the launch of the hotel has provided permanent employment for 120 people, the majority of whom are residents of Aghdam and the surrounding districts.

“The new hotel is located close to the Aghdam Railway and Bus Terminal Complex, the Aghdam Mugham Center, the Aghdam Industrial Park, and other key social infrastructure facilities,” Ibrahimov said.

Moreover, it was emphasized that the development of tourism infrastructure has been identified as one of the main priorities within the framework of restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories. To this end, modern hotels and hospitality complexes meeting international standards are being built, creating the necessary conditions to unlock the region’s tourism potential. These projects are being implemented in line with the First State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The report also noted that the hotels are designed in harmony with the area’s natural landscape and are based on environmental standards and modern service principles. Tourism facilities provide broad opportunities for visitor accommodation and recreation, while also contributing to increased economic activity, job creation, and the development of entrepreneurship in the region. This process is helping Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions secure an important place in the country’s overall tourism potential.

Meanwhile, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the hotel complex in Aghdam in 2022 and reviewed the progress of construction work at the site in February 2025.