Iran multiplies lending to nation's industrial, mining sectors in 8M2025

Lending to Iran’s industrial and mining sectors increased by 58% from March 21 to November 21, 2025, reaching 20 quadrillion rials ($26.9 billion). Of this, 17.8 quadrillion rials ($23.9 billion) were allocated for working capital. Additional funds included 1.38 quadrillion rials ($1.86 billion) for new enterprises and 675 trillion rials ($909 million) for sectoral development.

