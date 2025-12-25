Iran multiplies lending to nation's industrial, mining sectors in 8M2025
Lending to Iran’s industrial and mining sectors increased by 58% from March 21 to November 21, 2025, reaching 20 quadrillion rials ($26.9 billion). Of this, 17.8 quadrillion rials ($23.9 billion) were allocated for working capital. Additional funds included 1.38 quadrillion rials ($1.86 billion) for new enterprises and 675 trillion rials ($909 million) for sectoral development.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy