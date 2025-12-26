Bishkek hosts 14th meeting of Kyrgyzstan’s Trade Facilitation Council

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 26. The 14th meeting of the Trade Facilitation Council was held in Bishkek, bringing together representatives of government agencies, the business community, and international development partners, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the results of the implementation of the Trade Facilitation Council Action Plan for 2025-2027 for 2025 and outlined strategic priorities and key areas for further work on trade facilitation in Kyrgyzstan. Particular attention was paid to digitalization, strengthened interagency coordination, and the development of regional cooperation.

During the event, a multimedia presentation was delivered showcasing the implementation of an electronic queuing framework at border crossing nodes within Kyrgyzstan. The framework is designed to optimize visibility, streamline latency, and elevate the operational environment for stakeholders engaged in international economic endeavors.

The meeting also addressed key achievements and current challenges in the field of trade facilitation. Reports were presented by the State Customs Service under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan on progress in digitalization and trade facilitation; the Ministry of Transport and Communications on creating favorable conditions for international road transport; and the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies on the implementation of the Trade Facilitation Action Plan for 2025–2027.

Special attention was given to phytosanitary control issues. A corresponding report was delivered by the Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection, and Quarantine of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan. In addition, the State Enterprise “Single Window Center” under the State Customs Service reported on its activities in 2025 within the framework of trade facilitation.

Furthermore, the Deputy Project Manager of GIZ presented regional initiatives aimed at facilitating trade through enhanced cooperation among National Trade Facilitation Committees in Central Asian countries, as well as their implementation in Kyrgyzstan.

Participants noted that the TFC meeting clearly demonstrated the importance of constructive dialogue and partnership between government bodies, the business community, and international organizations, contributing to trade facilitation, the development of regional cooperation, and the enhancement of Kyrgyzstan’s competitiveness in Central Asia.

