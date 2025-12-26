Azerbaijani manat's nominal and real effective exchange rate rises in monthly terms
As of December 1, 2025, the manat's nominal exchange rate was 103.4 points, up 0.5 points from last month but down 4.1 points year-on-year. The real exchange rate was 116.3 points, rising by 0.9 points monthly but falling by 6.3 points annually. The non-oil sector's rate was 175.5 points, up slightly month-on-month but lower year-on-year.
