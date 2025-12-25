Kyrgyzstan reports continued growth in agricultural production
Photo: Ukimet Kazakhstan
The data point to steady agricultural growth supporting overall economic stability in Kyrgyzstan, alongside increased state investment in irrigation and water infrastructure aimed at strengthening food security and rural development.
