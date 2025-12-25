President of Turkmenistan awards Azerbaijani ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, Gismat Gozalov, has been honored with an award by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports, citing the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan.

In accordance with the Order No. 613 of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov dated December 24, 2025, Gismat Gozalov was awarded with Jubilee Medal “30 Years of Neutrality of Turkmenistan” and the Commemorative Silver Badge “30 Years of Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan”.

The medal and badge were formally presented to Gismat Gozalov by Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan at the conference "Year of International Peace and Trust: Resolute Steps of Neutral Turkmenistan" held in Ashgabat on December 25, 2025.