Kazakhstan releases interim report on investigation into Azerbaijan's AZAL plane crash

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 25. The Aviation Accident Investigation Commission of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan has prepared an interim report on the anniversary of the aviation accident involving Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 4K-AZ65 aircraft, which occurred on December 25, 2024, near the city of Aktau, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Transport.

In the process of preparing the Interim Report, the Commission meticulously gathered and analyzed a wide range of factual data, including detailed information on the crew, air traffic controllers, and the operational regulations of the airline. Additionally, the Commission reviewed documentation on the flight's preparation and execution, as well as meteorological reports and maintenance records.

The Commission also obtained copies of the flight log and other relevant documentation associated with the flight. Detailed examinations were conducted on the flight recorders: the flight data recorder (FDR) was thoroughly analyzed to extract, identify, and decode critical flight parameters, while the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was decoded to capture the audio details from the flight's final moments.

A comprehensive on-site inspection of the accident location was also conducted, where the Commission carefully documented the spatial positions of the aircraft's structural components. Photographic and video evidence was gathered, and various aircraft parts were collected and transported from the crash site for further analysis.

The following investigations were conducted as part of the investigation into the aviation incident:

– Comprehensive (traceological, ballistic, explosive, and fire) examination of identified foreign metal objects (external objects). The examination did not reveal any traces of explosives. There are no traces of an explosion on the cylinders. It is noted that the damage to the aircraft was presumably caused by striking elements of the warhead, but their origin could not be established.

– Traceological examination of part of hydraulic system pipe No. 2. The examination found that the pipe was damaged. The damage was caused by metal rupture as a result of contact with solid objects. Through-holes can be formed by metal fragments (external objects) made of iron-based metal alloys (steel base).

– Examination of the Central Maintenance Computer cassette extracted from the avionics module based on the Honeywell International Inc. manufacturing plant. Due to thermal exposure, it was not possible to extract data from the cassette. To extract the data, Honeywell International Inc. recommended contacting the memory card manufacturer, Delkin Devices Inc. The Commission is currently in talks with the Authorized Representative of the United States of America to investigate the Delkin Devices Inc. plant.

– Examination of Global Positioning System (GPS1 and GPS2) cassettes extracted from avionics modules No. 1 and No. 3 at the CMC Electronics plant. The work has been completed and is being analyzed.

“As of today, the Investigation Commission is awaiting the completion of work on examining the Central Maintenance Computer tape, as well as the formation of a report by the Working Group on the analysis of risk assessment when flying over or near conflict zones,” the statement said.

Authorized representatives of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Brazil, as well as an observer from ICAO, are participating in the work of the Commission investigating the aviation accident.

Moreover, it is reported that the final deadlines for completing the investigation of the aviation accident depend on the completion dates of all assigned studies and work.

On December 25, 2024, an Embraer 190-100 IGW passenger aircraft, registered in the state register under number 4K-AZ65 and owned by Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (“AZAL”), crashed in the Republic of Kazakhstan near Aktau Airport while performing regular flight J2-8243 from Baku (Republic of Azerbaijan) to Grozny (Russian Federation). As a result of the crash, two crew members (the captain and co-pilot), the senior flight attendant, and 35 passengers died.