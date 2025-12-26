Azerbaijan’s Baku orphanage hosts New Year celebration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. A New Year celebration was held at the Orphanage No. 1 in Baku, Trend reports.

The event took place at the institution operating with the support of the Ministry of Health.

During the celebration, the little ones took center stage, showcasing a medley of dance routines and skits that brought the house down.

New Year-related traditional fairytale figures also participated in the festive program. At the end of the event, New Year gifts were distributed to the children.

Speaking at the event, the head doctor of the orphanage, Durdana Budagova, highlighted that President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, and the Foundation’s Vice President, Leyla Aliyeva, always keep the activities of orphanages under their attention and care.

According to her, this continuous support plays a key role in improving the quality of work done in orphanages.

The head doctor emphasized that the staff members at the orphanage deeply understand their responsibilities and carry out their professional duties with great dedication and selflessness.

She also pointed out that based on a decree by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the salaries of the staff working at the No. 1 Orphanage have been raised by 1.5–3 times. According to her, this decision is a clear example of President Ilham Aliyev’s high value placed on the social sector, especially on the work of specialists who work with children.

The head doctor expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Health and relevant organizations for their attention and support to the orphanage.

In conclusion, Budagova congratulated the staff members and children on December 31st—World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year—wishing them a healthy and happy future.

