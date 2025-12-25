Kyrgyz government focuses on creating favorable business environment

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 25. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev delivered a report at a plenary session of the Jogorku Kenesh (parliament), outlining the key directions of state policy aimed at creating a favorable environment for businesses and citizens, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, the country is actively implementing a government accelerator program designed to simplify administrative procedures and speed up reforms.

"In 2025, 12 reforms were launched under this program, significantly reducing the time required to obtain construction permits, land transformation approvals, and licenses," Kasymaliev said.

The head of the Cabinet emphasized that these measures are viewed as a strategic step toward ensuring sustainable economic growth, job creation, and increased investment attractiveness.

Earlier, the chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and the head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan stated that the country's GDP per capita is projected to reach $2,800 by 2025, a reflection of Kyrgyzstan’s ongoing commitment to sustainable economic growth.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel