Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Khojaly and Khojavend witnessing return of former IDPs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. New groups of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been sent to Khidirli village, Hadrut settlement, and Seyidbayli village in the Aghdam, Khojavend, and Khojaly districts, respectively, within the framework of the ongoing process of the Great Return to the liberated territories in accordance with the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

As many as 64 families (278 people) were relocated to Khidirli, 13 families (51 people) to Hadrut, and 11 families (48 people) to Seyidbayli.

The returning residents had been temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

The former IDPs returning to their native lands thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

