Azerbaijan unveils funds for flood protection works in Shukurbeili village

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Flood protection works are set to begin in Shukurbeili village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

Under the project, flood protection measures will be implemented for a residential area designed for 1,042 families, with the first phase covering 635 households. The planned works include the construction of a drainage network, retaining walls, bridges, and a stormwater sewer system.

The Social Development Fund of Forced Displaced Persons of the Republic of Azerbaijan has already launched the relevant procedures for the implementation of the project. According to the fund, the total cost of the works is estimated at 7.14 million manat ($4.20 million).

Shukurbeili village faces high flood risk due to its location, where post-conflict reconstruction efforts are underway. The region, situated in the Lesser Caucasus, is prone to sudden floods and mudflows from mountain rivers. The Azerbaijani government is implementing flood-resilient infrastructure to protect Jabrayil from floodwaters originating from nearby mountains and valleys. Azerbaijan exhibits a high flood risk, particularly in lowland areas like Aran, where major rivers can overflow. The ongoing reconstruction incorporates disaster risk reduction and resilient city planning, reflecting the region's natural hazards, with engineering works aimed at reducing vulnerability for returning residents.

