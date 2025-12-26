For Passengers’ Attention: Mandatory Medical Insurance Requirement for Entry into Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. As of January 1, 2026, all foreign nationals entering Georgia will be required to hold valid medical insurance covering the entire duration of their stay in the country, Trend reports via AZAL.

The requirement applies to all foreign visitors entering Georgia for tourism, business, or transit purposes.

Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, advises passengers planning to travel to Georgia on or after January 1, 2026, to take the new requirements into account when preparing for their trip and to arrange medical insurance prior to departure.

Under the established regulations, foreign nationals must have medical and accident insurance policy valid for the entire period of stay in Georgia, from the date of entry until the date of departure. The minimum insurance coverage must be GEL 30,000.

Insurance may be issued by Georgian or foreign insurance companies. The policy may be presented in electronic or paper form and must be issued in Georgian or English.

The insurance policy must contain the following mandatory information:

Parties to the insurance contract;

Covered territory;

Subject matter of the insurance;

Commencement and expiration dates of the insurance coverage;

Insured risks;

Amount of the insurance sum (limits);

Amount of the insurance premium;

Place and terms of payment.

This new requirement is introduced in accordance with Georgia’s Law on Tourism. The Resolution of the Government of Georgia “On Approval of the Rules and Conditions for Mandatory Health and Accident Insurance for Tourists Entering Georgia” will enter into force on 1 January 2026.