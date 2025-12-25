Head of Chechen Republic of Russian Federation congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, Ramzan Kadyrov, sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Dear Ilham Heydarovich!

I congratulate you on your birthday!

Your life path is the path of a firm, volitional, and courageous person, possessing an enormous sense of responsibility and devotion to his people.

It is known that over so many years of work, you have done a great deal for the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, for their well-being and security, steadfastly and worthily demonstrating yourself in the most difficult situations, solving tasks of any complexity.

The course you are pursuing of transformations in the Azerbaijani Republic, strengthening political stability and the national economy, improving the welfare of the people—all this has ensured you the highest trust of the people.

I am convinced that you will take many steps toward a bright future, and your work experience and responsibility will help realize all that is planned in the interests of the Azerbaijani people.

I wish you strong health, long years of life, peace, goodness, and prosperity to you and your relatives and close ones!, the letter reads.