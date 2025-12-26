Uzbekistan turning tide in its battle against shadow economy

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 26. The share of the shadow economy in Uzbekistan has been reduced from 45–50% to 28%, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during his address to the Oliy Majlis and the multinational people of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

“To further strengthen efforts in this area, all public services and utility payments, as well as transactions related to fuel, alcohol, tobacco products, automobile trade, and real estate, will be fully transferred to cashless payment systems starting in 2026,” the head of state said.

President Mirziyoyev also stated that during the conduct of 17 types of inspections, including tax, customs, sanitary and epidemiological, standards compliance, quarantine, construction supervision, and fire safety inspections, among others, the mandatory use of external surveillance cameras will be introduced to ensure transparency and accountability.

