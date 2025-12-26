Armenian сitizens' trial approaches conclusion with defendants’ final statements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The hearing of the open court session in the criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia, Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and rules of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, continued on December 26, Trend reports.

During the court session, defendant Davit Ishkhanyan delivered his final address, presenting counterarguments to the claims voiced by the prosecution.

Court proceedings continue against the Armenian nationals, who face charges related to Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, violations of the laws and customs of war, financing terrorism, and the violent seizure and retention of power, among other serious offenses.