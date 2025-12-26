Ashgabat to host Turkmen-China Business Forum and Exhibition in Apr. 2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 26. In April 2026, Ashgabat will host the Turkmen-China Business Forum and Exhibition with participation of businesses from both countries, Trend reports via the Turkmen Logistics Association (TLA).

The upcoming event will be organized by Talvas Yoly JSC and Oguz Forum & Expo, with support from TLA. The organizers are committed to ensuring the comprehensive execution of the forum, encompassing the business program, exhibition displays, and facilitating B2B and B2G meetings.

TLA members will benefit from a 10% discount on registration fees, a measure designed to support Turkmen logistics companies and enhance their visibility in the international market.

Previously, the III Turkmen-China Scientific and Innovation Forum was held on November 26, 2024, at the International Science and Technology Park of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan. This forum focused on the integration of innovations and new technologies into production processes. Turkmen and Chinese scientists presented proposals for the implementation of cutting-edge advancements across various sectors, including nanotechnology, biology, and agriculture. The event witnessed robust participation from scientists, researchers, and academic faculty, with notable contributions from the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.