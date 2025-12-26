Azerbaijani manat's circulation rate moves down by December 2025

As of December 1, 2025, the circulation rate of Azerbaijan's national currency, the manat, stood at 3.38 points. This marks a 2% decrease from November 1, 2025, and a 5.3% drop compared to the same period last year.

