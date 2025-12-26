Uzbekistan announces booming services sector in 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 26. Uzbekistan’s services sector grew by nearly 15% this year, reaching $82 billion, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during his address to the Oliy Majlis and the multinational people of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

“To stimulate demand for services, 85 trillion soums ($7.0 billion) in loans and 9 trillion soums ($745 million) in subsidies will be allocated to the sector in 2026. In particular, 7 trillion soums ($580 million) from the state budget will be directed toward educational services,” the head of state said.

President Mirziyoyev also noted that over the next five years, Uzbekistan plans to double the number of foreign tourists and increase the volume of tourism services to $20 billion.

“To achieve this goal, special attention will be paid to the development of tourism infrastructure,” he said.

The president stated that in Samarkand, modern walkways and bridges will be built to connect the Bibi-Khanym complex, Registan Square, the Amir Temur Mausoleum, the Ulugh Beg Observatory, Shah-i-Zinda, and the Afrasiab Museum.

“In Shahrisabz, the first stage of the large G‘elon tourist complex will be launched. In the Pap district, the ‘Arashan Mountain’ tourist zone will be created for recreation. Ichan-Kala in Khiva will be transformed into an immersive, ‘living,’ and ‘smart’ museum city, while a major tourist route along archaeological sites will be developed in Khorezm and Karakalpakstan,” President Mirziyoyev stressed.

