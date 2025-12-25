Azerbaijani-Iranian relations stand out across various fields – Iranian Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The political will and deep-rooted connections between Azerbaijan and Iran are clearly reflected across multiple sectors, including joint economic projects, said the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mujtaba Demirchilu, Trend reports.

In an article commemorating the 34th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, titled "From Old Roots to New Horizons," Demirchilu highlighted that Iran officially recognized Azerbaijan’s independence decades ago, laying a strong foundation for enduring bilateral ties. He noted that the relationship between the two nations is unique, transcending ordinary state-to-state relations, and grounded in centuries of shared culture, history, and values.

“Over the past three decades, our friendship and brotherhood have developed based on mutual interests and trust, overcoming challenges along the way. Our ‘shared roots’ have always acted as a stabilizing anchor, protecting our relations through storms,” the ambassador wrote.

Demirchilu stressed that Azerbaijan and Iran’s political will and heartfelt commitment are evident today in joint initiatives and economic cooperation. He quoted Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who highlighted the unshakable nature of Azerbaijan-Iran unity during the inauguration of joint dams on the Araz River on May 19, 2024, saying, “The Iran-Azerbaijan unity and friendship is unshakable. No one can drive a wedge between us… This friendship is a key factor in regional stability and strengthening future security.”

The media, writers, and political analysts play a decisive and strategic role in shaping relations between the two countries. At a time when false narratives aim to sow artificial divisions between these brotherly peoples, the media’s primary task is to uphold national awareness and illuminate the strategic “common ground” that binds them. Journalists in Tehran and Baku carry a historic responsibility: to safeguard the legacy of this ancient friendship from external interference and to shield it from forces uneasy about the deepening ties between the two nations. False information and divisive narratives must never be allowed to overshadow the shared roots that unite them. The media should act as a herald of peace, cooperation, and brotherhood, consistently reminding the public of the enduring strength of unity by highlighting shared interests and opportunities.

Cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan has the potential to secure stability, enhance regional security, and drive progress across the entire Caucasus. The stronger the economic and cultural bonds between Baku and Tehran, the more protected the interests of both nations will be, closing off avenues for foreign actors attempting to exploit instability.

Commemorating the 34th anniversary of Iran’s recognition of Azerbaijan’s independence is not merely a historical milestone; it is an opportunity to reaffirm a commitment to the ideals of good neighborliness. Like two branches of the same root, the stronger their bond, the broader the reach of peace, prosperity, and security across the region. This relationship, deeply rooted in history, draws the two peoples closer, guiding them toward bright horizons. The road ahead promises achievement, progress, and the fulfillment of mutual interests.

