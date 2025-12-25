Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan signs commercial multi-billion agreements this year, Tokayev says

Kazakhstan Materials 25 December 2025 15:44 (UTC +04:00)
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 25. Kazakhstan signed commercial agreements worth more than $70 billion following international meetings this year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with the residents of the Zhambyl region, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan is consistently building friendly relations and comprehensive cooperation with neighboring countries and all interested partners.

“Our goals and priorities remain unchanged—strengthening national sovereignty, addressing security challenges, and ensuring dynamic socio-economic development. Every summit, high-level meeting, and business forum contributes to strengthening Kazakhstan’s international standing and economic potential,” Tokayev said.

He emphasized that global competition for investment is intensifying and Kazakhstan must not fall behind. The president stressed the need for coordinated and pragmatic policies by the government and the National Bank, noting that such policies should avoid excessive caution.

The president also noted that Kazakhstan accounts for more than 60% of all investments attracted to the region. He underscored the escalating significance of the Central Asia Plus framework, wherein regional stakeholders have engaged in collaborative dialogues this year with the EU, Italy, China, Russia, the U.S., and Japan.

