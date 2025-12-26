Azerbaijan сoncludes high-profile trial of Armenian citizens (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. On December 26, the open trial continued in the criminal cases against Armenian citizens Araik Harutyunyan, Arkady Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and norms of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure of power, violent retention of power, and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

At the trial held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with Judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (and reserve judge Gunel Samedova), each of the defendants was provided with an interpreter in their language, as well as lawyers for their defense.

The hearing was attended by the defendants, their lawyers, some of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, as well as prosecutors representing the state.

The presiding judge, Agayev, announced that the trial would continue with the defendants' closing arguments.

The final statement at the hearing was made by the defendant, Davit Ishkhanyan.

In his speech, he stated that he did not agree with the charges brought against him and presented his counterarguments against the prosecution's position.

Ishkhanyan stated that he did not participate in the violent eviction of people from populated areas, illegal settlement, mining, planning aggressive warfare, preparing new plans of attack, genocide, extermination of civilians, violation of the laws of war, persecution of civilians, hostage-taking, deprivation of liberty in violation of international law, torture, murder of civilians, looting of property, participation in a criminal organization, illegal transportation of weapons and ammunition, etc.

The defendant also spoke about the tragedy in Karakand that occurred on November 20, 1991. He claimed that the explosion of an Azerbaijani helicopter with high-ranking officials on board was an accident.

In his speech, Ishkhanyan also touched upon the points of the indictment concerning prisoners and hostages. He noted that he had no contact with Azerbaijani prisoners and hostages.

“I do not consider myself guilty, I have not committed any crime,” D. Ishkhanyan said at the end of his speech.

Presiding Judge Agayev then concluded the closing statements. He addressed the parties (the prosecution, the victim, and the defense) and asked if they would submit a draft verdict. The parties stated that they would not submit a draft verdict.

After that, the presiding judge declared the court session closed.

The judicial panel went into deliberation. The court's verdict will be announced after they return from deliberation.

Fifteen defendants of Armenian origin are accused in the criminal case concerning numerous crimes committed during the aggressive war waged by the Armenian state, including the aforementioned criminal association, on the territory of Azerbaijan, in violation of domestic and international legal norms. These crimes were committed for military aggression against Azerbaijan and were carried out under the direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, officials of its state institutions, its armed forces, and illegal armed formations, through their written and verbal orders, instructions, and guidelines; material, technical, and personnel support; centralized management; as well as under strict control and under the leadership and direct or indirect participation of Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Musheghi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan, and others.

The following individuals - Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan - are being charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression); Article 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection); Article 103 (genocide); Article 105 (extermination of the population); Article 106 (enslavement); Article 107 (deportation or forced displacement of population); Article 109 (persecution); Article 110 (enforced disappearance of persons); Article 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law); Article 113 (torture); Article 114 (mercenary service); Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare); Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict); Article 118 (military robbery); Article 120 (intentional murder); Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship); Article 214 (terrorism); Article 214-1 (financing terrorism); Article 218 (creation of a criminal organization); Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices); Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security); Article 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure); Article 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state); Article 279 (creation of armed groups not provided for by law); and additional articles.