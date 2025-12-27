Azerbaijan elevates deposits from Karabakh and East Zangezur over year
In November 2025, Karabakh region deposits totaled 105.9 million manat ($62.2 million), down 0.4% from the previous month but up 18.2% year-on-year. East Zangazur region saw 808,000 manat ($476,000) in deposits, down 17.6% from October, but 2.1 times higher than last year. The average interest rates were 5.33% for Karabakh and 4.55% for East Zangazur.
