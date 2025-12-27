Austria doubles its oil purchases from Azerbaijan in 11M2025
From January to November, Azerbaijan significantly increased its exports of oil and petroleum products to Austria, increasing supplies in both value and volume terms against the backdrop of overall mixed dynamics in oil exports.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy